NPP Chairman Clarifies Allegations on Cash Distribution during Parliamentary Primaries

Addressing a cloud of allegations, Mr. Kweku Poku Bosompem, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Tema West, clarified the circumstances surrounding the distribution of cash during the constituency's parliamentary primaries. In a candid interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Bosompem dismissed notions of vote-buying, explaining that the funds were meant to cover transportation expenses for the delegates.

Delayed Disbursement Causes Stir

The Chairman attributed the controversy to a delay in receiving the funds from the national office. This delay resulted in the distribution of cash at the polling center, which unfortunately coincided with the ongoing election. The unexpected scenario sparked rumors and allegations of vote-buying, which the Chairman categorically denied.

Mr. Bosompem further clarified that the distributed amounts varied from GHs1,000 to GHs200, depending on the delegates' ranks, reinforcing that the cash was intended for transportation, not as an incentive for votes. This explanation offered a fresh perspective on the monetary distribution that had been misconstrued in the heat of the election.

The Race for Candidacy

The Tema West parliamentary primaries saw 1439 delegates voting to nominate a parliamentary candidate for the upcoming 2024 Election. The race for candidacy was between Mr. Robert Richard Suapim, a former constituency treasurer, and Mr. Dennis Amfo Sefah, a previous constituency chairman. Adding to the intense atmosphere, the current Member of Parliament, Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, announced his intention to retire from parliament at the end of his term, leaving a significant political void in his wake.