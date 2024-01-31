NPP Chairman Calls for Unity and Reconciliation After Primaries

After the conclusion of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries, the party's Bono Regional Chairman, Mr. Julius Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has urged the winners to engage with the unsuccessful candidates. This call for reconciliation is aimed at fostering unity within the party. In a media address, Chairman Abronye stressed the importance of accepting the results of the primaries, forgiving past conflicts, and focusing on the upcoming general election.

Unity: A Key to Victory

Chairman Abronye emphasized that unity within the party is critical for the NPP's success in the upcoming general election. He urged the unsuccessful candidates to graciously accept the results and contribute to the NPP's campaign efforts. The chairman highlighted the importance of a united front and urged all party members to work collectively towards securing a victory for the NPP in the next general election.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, the NPP Parliamentary candidate-elect for Offinso North, and Mr. Joseph Kumah Mackay, the party's candidate for the Sene West constituency in the Bono East Region. Both stressed the importance of reconciliation and unity among party members after the primaries. They emphasized the need for a unified approach towards the December general elections and pledged to bring all members of the party together for the campaign.

Addressing Internal Conflicts

Mackay also highlighted the urgent need to address factionalism within the party, stating that internal divisions could weaken the party's front and make it challenging to retain political power in the next general election. He expressed confidence in winning the Sene West seat and emphasized the importance of resolving internal problems and ensuring that all members and supporters are brought back on board for a vigorous campaign.