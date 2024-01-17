Lake County Election Discrepancies Trigger Calls for Improved Training

Discrepancies exceeding the allowable threshold were reported in five precincts during Lake County's November election, according to a recent report. The extent of the allowable discrepancy varies depending on the number of votes cast, ranging from a single vote in precincts with less than 20 votes, to 25 votes in precincts with over 500 votes.

Advertisment

Deputy Elections Director LeAnn Angerman acknowledged the need for better training for poll workers to ensure proper documentation of issues that occur on Election Day. The report highlighted specific incidents in Crown Point, Highland, and Merrillville precincts where discrepancies occurred due to a variety of reasons, including incomplete voting processes and machine malfunctions.

Commendable Election Management

Despite the noted discrepancies, Election Board President Kevin Smith commended the overall management of the election, noting the numerous precincts that encountered no issues. Angerman emphasized the election office's commitment to improve training for poll workers and ensure voter rights are clear. This includes a focus on rectifying and addressing any problems that occur.

Amidst these discrepancies, a hotly contested state House race in Central Florida saw Democrat Tom Keen narrowly win with 51.3% of the vote, replacing a GOP incumbent. The election marked a significant 15 1⁄2-point swing towards Democrats from the previous election. Keen's campaign focused on issues of high property insurance premiums, unaffordable rent, and abortion rights, attracting a turnout of about 20% of registered voters in the district.