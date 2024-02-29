Novaya Gazeta's Sergei Sokolov Detained in Moscow, Censorship Intensifies Amid Media Crackdown

The renowned Russian independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta finds its editor-in-chief, Sergei Sokolov, detained in Moscow, accused of discrediting Russia's armed forces. This recent arrest underscores the escalating censorship and the Kremlin's ongoing crackdown on dissenting voices within the media. Sergei Sokolov's detention is linked to an article published by the newspaper, embodying the broader struggle for press freedom in Russia.

Background: Novaya Gazeta Under Siege

Novaya Gazeta has long stood as a bastion of independent journalism in Russia, critiquing the Kremlin's policies and actions. The newspaper's challenges have intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with laws enacted to prohibit disparagement of the military. In a significant blow, a Moscow court revoked Novaya Gazeta's license in September 2022, citing its critical stance towards the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine. This action followed the designation of the previous editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, as a 'foreign agent' by Russian authorities, further constricting the newspaper's operational freedom.

The International Response

The detention of Sergei Sokolov has drawn international condemnation, with Reporters Without Borders protesting against the arrest and highlighting the violence of censorship in Russia. This incident is indicative of the broader crackdown on independent media in the country, which has seen numerous outlets banned or ceasing operations related to Ukraine. Despite these challenges, Novaya Gazeta's staff, now operating from abroad, launched Novaya Gazeta Europe, continuing their critical coverage of the invasion.