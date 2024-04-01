Noted Malayalam Author C. Radhakrishnan Resigns from Sahitya Akademi, Cites Political Interference

On Monday, a significant development unfolded within India's literary circles as C. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished Malayalam author, resigned from the general council of the Sahitya Akademi. His resignation was a protest against the perceived political interference in the autonomous literary body, highlighted by the involvement of a Union Minister with no literary credentials in inaugurating the Akademi's annual festival. This incident has sparked a debate on the independence of cultural institutions in India.

Advertisment

Roots of Contention

Radhakrishnan's resignation letter to the Sahitya Akademi's member secretary pointed out his concerns about the Akademi Festival being inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on March 11. He emphasized that his protest was not against any specific political party but against the politicization of cultural administration, which he believes undermines the Akademi's independence. The Sahitya Akademi, established by the government in 1954, operates as an autonomous organization dedicated to promoting literature in over 170 languages.

Akademi's Response

Advertisment

The Sahitya Akademi was quick to respond to Radhakrishnan's allegations, defending the decision to invite Mr. Meghwal. Akademi president Madhav Kaushik pointed out that the Minister was a writer himself, with works in Rajasthani and Hindi, and had contributed significantly to the promotion of Rajasthani language. However, Radhakrishnan remained firm in his stance, questioning Meghwal's literary significance and asserting that previous government functionaries involved with the Akademi had proven literary or scholarly credentials.

Broader Implications

This incident has underscored a growing concern about the autonomy of India's cultural institutions. Radhakrishnan's resignation is not just a personal protest but a call to attention towards the potential erosion of democratic values in the administration of culture. It raises questions about the balance between government involvement in cultural bodies and the need to maintain their independent stature to foster a vibrant literary and cultural ecosystem in India.

This episode in the Sahitya Akademi's history opens up a broader dialogue on the preservation of cultural autonomy against the backdrop of political influence. As the debate unfolds, the literary community and observers alike await to see how this will shape the future operations of the Akademi and its relationship with the government. The incident serves as a reminder of the delicate balance required to nurture and promote the arts in a democratic society.