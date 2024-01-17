Norwich Council Reverses Ban, Permits Pride Flag on Community Pole

In a move towards inclusivity and reconciliation, the Norwich Township council in Ontario, Canada, recently reversed a controversial bylaw, paving the way for non-government flags, including the Pride banner, to fly on a dedicated community flagpole. This decision marks the end of a divisive period that started last May with the introduction of a bylaw prohibiting the flying of non-government flags, a move that specifically targeted Pride and Progress banners.

The contentious bylaw, introduced by then-councillor John Scholten, faced fierce opposition and led to the resignation of Councillor Alisha Stubbs. The community was marred by significant hate incidents, a reality that Stubbs insists needs addressing beyond the symbolic raising of a flag. Despite the turmoil, Councillors Shawn Gear and Lynne DePlanke remained steadfast in their support for a pre-approved list of flags.

In an unexpected turn of events, Scholten himself supported the list before stepping down from his role. Mayor Jim Palmer, acknowledging the community's division, expressed a desire for reconciliation. On the other hand, Councillor Adrian Couwenberg voiced his reservations about the council's involvement in flag matters.

Pride Club's Human Rights Complaint

In response to the initial ban, the Oxford County Pride Club lodged a human rights complaint. With the new protocol now in place, the club is considering withdrawing the complaint, although they seek certain assurances. The protocol necessitates an application to have a flag flown, and pre-approved flags can be raised without further council approval.

As part of the new protocol, the community flagpole will be monitored through video surveillance to deter vandalism. The Pride flag is expected to be raised for a week in June, a symbolic gesture that is seen as a step towards repairing community division and promoting inclusiveness.