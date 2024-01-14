Northwest Iowa: A Decisive Battleground for Trump and DeSantis in GOP Caucuses

The Battle for Northwest Iowa

In the high stakes chess game of the Iowa Republican caucuses, northwest Iowa has emerged as the queen’s gambit for GOP gladiators, particularly former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Characterized by its sparse population, sprawling high plains, bustling pig farms, and towering wind turbines, this region is a bastion for evangelical Christians and conservative values. Despite the scattered population, northwest Iowa wields an outsized political influence.

The Race for Evangelical Support

Trump and DeSantis have been actively courting voters in the region. Trump had planned to rally his supporters with two events, but they were called off due to inclement winter weather. On the other hand, DeSantis has been on the ground, engaging with voters in Rock Rapids and Le Mars, leaving no stone unturned. The linchpin for many voters in northwest Iowa is the contentious issue of abortion rights. Many continue to prioritize this matter, even as Republican candidates have been more reticent, possibly concerned that vocalizing it could play into Democrats’ hands.

Contrasting Abortion Policies

DeSantis has taken a hardline stance, signing a six-week abortion ban in Florida. However, Trump has been more circumspect, criticizing overly strict bans and opposing a nationwide abortion ban, wary of potential political backlash for Republicans. This fight for the evangelical vote in Iowa is merely a microcosm of broader strategies. Previous caucus victories by socially conservative candidates like Ted Cruz and Rick Santorum underscore this trend.

Trump’s Legacy and DeSantis’s Appeal

While Trump has focused more on larger cities in eastern Iowa, he continues to enjoy support in the northwest, particularly for his role in appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. Other candidates, such as Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, have also made inroads in the region, albeit to a lesser extent. Local voters have mixed feelings; some are diehard Trump supporters, lauding his Supreme Court nominations, while others feel disillusioned by his comments on the GOP’s underperformance related to anti-abortion positions. DeSantis’s consistent record on conservative issues is appealing to some voters who feel let down by Trump. As the battle for evangelical support intensifies, one thing is clear: the road to the White House for Republicans runs through northwest Iowa.