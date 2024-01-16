Northumberland Councillors Criticize Police and Crime Commissioner Over Tax Increases

In a recent cabinet meeting, Conservative councillors in Northumberland leveled criticism at Labour's Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, over tax increases and called for additional policing in the county. The deliberations centered around the allocation of Northumberland's collection fund surplus, which totals a substantial £11.43m. The council will retain £7.62m, with £3.471m allocated to the Government. The remaining £337,000, designated for the police, sparked controversy, coinciding with a consultation regarding raising the police precept to cover escalating costs.

A Closer Look at the Tax Structure

The current tax for a Band D property comprises £1,721 for council tax and £168.84 for the police precept. The 2024/25 council tax increase has yet to be finalized. McGuinness has faced criticism for her history of substantial tax hikes, particularly the consultation on raising the police precept. Deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth expressed hope that the additional funds would be directed towards local policing needs.

Unresolved Crime and Inadequate Police Response

Cabinet member Coun Guy Renner Thompson brought attention to recent crime issues in his area, expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived inadequate police response. The call for enhanced police presence in the county echoes concerns of constituents who seek a safer community.

Police Funding: A Tug of War

Shortly after the meeting, McGuinness responded, criticizing the Government for insufficient police funding. She pointed to a staggering £12.1m shortfall faced by Northumbria Police and warned that without increasing the precept, the police would be forced to cut £4m from their budget. This, she argued, would have a detrimental impact on frontline policing, station operations, and specialist crime units. McGuinness conceded that while raising local taxes is a difficult decision, it becomes necessary in the absence of adequate Government funding.