Northern Senators Back Tinubu, Reject Ningi's Budget Padding Claims

In a remarkable turn of events, the Northern Senators Forum has publicly distanced itself from allegations made by its Chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi, concerning budget padding in the 2024 fiscal year.

This clarification comes after Ningi's controversial interview with the BBC Hausa Service, where he accused the Federal Government of inflating the budget figures. The group of senators, representing the 19 Northern States and the FCT, emphasized their unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, underscoring their commitment to Nigeria's unity and prosperity.

Clarification and Support

The statement issued by Senators Iyal Abbas, Ibrahim Bomoi, Abdullahi Yar’ Adua, and others vehemently refutes Ningi's claims, stating that the allegations of budget padding were baseless and not representative of the collective view of the Northern Senators.

It was highlighted that President Tinubu's budget presentation of N27.5 trillion was meticulously debated and passed by both chambers of the National Assembly, resulting in a final budget of N28.7 trillion. This increase was attributed to necessary adjustments within the appropriations of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to address critical national projects and services.

The group further clarified that at no point did they mandate Ningi to address the press on the matter, indicating that his statements were made in a personal capacity. This move to publicly disassociate from Ningi's allegations underscores the forum's intent to present a united front in support of the federal government's budgetary decisions. The senators reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, due process, and the collective endeavour to move Nigeria forward amidst its current challenges.