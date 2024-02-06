Northern Ireland Court of Appeal Hears Arguments Against Major Gas Storage Project

The Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland has commenced hearing arguments from campaigners against a significant gas storage project proposed off the Co Antrim coast. The project, a brainchild of Islandmagee Energy Ltd, involves a monumental mission to create seven underground gas storage caverns through solution mining. The mining is slated to occur 1,350m below sea level in a region that encompasses special protection and conservation zones. The development, if successfully executed, is projected to contribute over 25% of the UK's natural gas storage capacity and is engineered to last for a period of 40 years before decommissioning.

Environmental Concerns and Legal Battles

Leading the campaign against the project are groups such as No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland. They are striving to have the marine licence permit for the project quashed. The campaigners argue that the project will contribute to an increased dependency on fossil fuels and potentially create environmental hazards. They predict the creation of a 'dead zone' in marine habitats due to the discharge of hypersaline salt and chemicals.

The campaigners also claim that Edwin Poots, the former Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, authorized the project without proper executive consent and failed to adequately consider its environmental impact. The High Court had previously validated the Department's stance that recent legislative amendments permitted such a decision without full Executive Committee approval.

Call for Executive Review

However, the campaigners argue that the decision's significance and controversial nature necessitated a full Executive review. This view is bolstered by public opposition from parties within the Executive. The appeal lodged by the campaigners challenges the verdict of the High Court, underlining the project's strategic importance and the legal obligation to adhere to the Ministerial Code in such matters.

Company's Rebuttal

Islandmagee Energy Ltd, the firm spearheading the project, contends that the project will not result in long-term damage to wildlife. The company claims that any impact created by the discharge of brine would be confined to a small area at an approved distance offshore. The firm also asserts that the gas storage project is of strategic significance in terms of energy supply and security, aiming to create a 14-day buffer of natural gas storage during peak demand.