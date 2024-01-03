en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum

The Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has voiced concerns over the alleged marginalization of Northern professionals in the Nigerian Governors Forum’s (NGF) administrative staff. The group accuses the NGF’s Director-General, A B Okauru, of perpetuating this marginalization and abusing his position, with the governors’ inaction facilitating his alleged misconduct. The NEN has called for an investigation into these claims and has urged the Nigerian Governors to rectify the situation.

Alleged Flawed Appointment Process

The NEN has cast a spotlight on Okauru’s appointment process, which it claims was flawed and lacked due diligence. His unusually long tenure of fifteen years has also been a point of contention. The NEN argues that this extended tenure is a further testament to the alleged ongoing marginalization.

Financial Irregularities Within the NGF

The NEN has also raised concerns over financial irregularities within the NGF, noting that the Secretariat’s accounts have not been audited for the past ten years. This lack of financial transparency raises serious questions about the potential misuse of funds. The group has specifically pointed to transactions like the Paris-London refunds as potential points of concern.

Call for Fairness, Transparency, and Meritocracy

In light of these allegations, the NEN has appealed to the Nigerian Governors to ensure that the NGF adheres to principles of fairness, transparency, and meritocracy. The group has emphasized that geographical discrimination should not factor into the NGF’s staffing and operations. The NEN’s call for action is a plea for greater inclusivity within the NGF, ensuring that all professionals, regardless of their region, have an equal opportunity to contribute to the Forum’s work.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bella Shmurda Commemorates Late Rapper Mohbad’s 28th Posthumous Birthday

By BNN Correspondents

Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher's Death in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Artist Bloody Civilian Declines Wedding Performance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85 ...
@Nigeria · 32 mins
Football Legend Sebastine Brodericks-Imasuen Passes Away at 85 ...
heart comment 0
L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

L.A.X Addresses Defamatory Comments, Hints at Legal Action
Yul Edochie Promises to End Public Criticisms of Estranged Wife

By BNN Correspondents

Yul Edochie Promises to End Public Criticisms of Estranged Wife
Nigerian Man Accused of $7.5M Email Scam: A Case of Sophisticated Fraud

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Man Accused of $7.5M Email Scam: A Case of Sophisticated Fraud
Agodi Gardens: A Legal Stand-off between Heritage Preservation and Public Security

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Agodi Gardens: A Legal Stand-off between Heritage Preservation and Public Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
15 seconds
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
24 seconds
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
31 seconds
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
44 seconds
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
47 seconds
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
2 mins
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
2 mins
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
2 mins
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
3 mins
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app