Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum

The Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) has voiced concerns over the alleged marginalization of Northern professionals in the Nigerian Governors Forum’s (NGF) administrative staff. The group accuses the NGF’s Director-General, A B Okauru, of perpetuating this marginalization and abusing his position, with the governors’ inaction facilitating his alleged misconduct. The NEN has called for an investigation into these claims and has urged the Nigerian Governors to rectify the situation.

Alleged Flawed Appointment Process

The NEN has cast a spotlight on Okauru’s appointment process, which it claims was flawed and lacked due diligence. His unusually long tenure of fifteen years has also been a point of contention. The NEN argues that this extended tenure is a further testament to the alleged ongoing marginalization.

Financial Irregularities Within the NGF

The NEN has also raised concerns over financial irregularities within the NGF, noting that the Secretariat’s accounts have not been audited for the past ten years. This lack of financial transparency raises serious questions about the potential misuse of funds. The group has specifically pointed to transactions like the Paris-London refunds as potential points of concern.

Call for Fairness, Transparency, and Meritocracy

In light of these allegations, the NEN has appealed to the Nigerian Governors to ensure that the NGF adheres to principles of fairness, transparency, and meritocracy. The group has emphasized that geographical discrimination should not factor into the NGF’s staffing and operations. The NEN’s call for action is a plea for greater inclusivity within the NGF, ensuring that all professionals, regardless of their region, have an equal opportunity to contribute to the Forum’s work.