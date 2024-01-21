Northern Elders Call for Unity, Criticize Media's Coverage of EFCC Corruption Cases

In a decisive call for unity and respect among Northern Nigeria's political, religious, and traditional leaders, Dr. Usman Sani, Chairman of the Northern Elders Progressive Forum and the Northern Professionals Development Group, expressed concern over the consequences of hasty media publications on ongoing corruption cases. The news conference, held in Kaduna, spotlighted the group's concern with a Punch Newspaper publication titled "EFCC revives 13 ex-govs N772bn fraud cases" that they perceive as potentially damaging to the reputation of certain political figures.

EFCC Under Scrutiny

Dr. Sani lauded the new leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under Ola Olukoyede for its robust fight against corruption. However, he criticized the media for potentially tarnishing the agency's reputation through premature and potentially biased publications. The group expressed worry over the media's rush to label political leaders as corrupt before the conclusion of due process, a practice they see as driven by personal vendettas or ulterior motives.

Making a Case for Dr. Bello Matawalle

Dr. Sani drew attention to the case of Dr. Bello Matawalle, an ex-governor and current state minister, whose past clearance by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the EFCC was being called into question by media accusations. The EFCC's vow to revisit an alleged N70 billion fraud case against Matawalle during his tenure as the governor of Zamfara State was highlighted by the group.

Urging for Accountability and Fair Trials

The group urged the EFCC to require accusers to sign a bond that would hold them accountable for compensation in case the accused are found innocent of the charges levied against them. They warned against the potential misuse of the commission as a tool for political maneuvering, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a fair trial for all accused parties. Dr. Sani stressed the need for unity and cooperation among Northern leaders to protect the region's collective interests and avoid further damage.