Northern Cape Premier Tackles 'Memory Loss Pandemic' in State of Province Address

During the State of the Province Address (Sopa) delivered on Thursday, 29 February, at the Mittah Seperepere International Convention Centre in Kimberley, Northern Cape Premier Dr. Zamani Saul addressed what he termed a 'third pandemic' of memory loss, urging the public to recognize the progress amidst challenges.

Saul highlighted the ongoing battles against Covid-19, gender-based violence, and femicide, while marking significant achievements in education, healthcare, and economic growth in the province.

Strides in Education and Healthcare

Dr. Saul proudly detailed the advancements in the Northern Cape's public education and healthcare sectors. The percentage of individuals aged 20 and older without schooling dramatically decreased from 22.7% to 6.7% in 2022.

Furthermore, access to quality health services has substantially improved, contributing to the province's Human Development Index (HDI) surpassing 0.70, a notable achievement that places the Northern Cape among the top six provinces in the country in terms of human development.

The Northern Cape's economy, valued at R119 billion when the sixth administration took office in 2019, has seen a significant increase to an estimated R148 billion. Job growth has been recorded in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and energy.

Additionally, the provincial government's commitment to being the primary procurer of goods and services, coupled with its pledge to pay suppliers within 30 days, underscores its role in stimulating the local economy.

Reflections and Budget Considerations

In his closing, Premier Saul shared a personal poem titled "In My Ungoodness," reflecting on a life marked by continuous effort and meaningful living, despite challenges. The address also underscored the financial aspects of holding the Sopa, with a budget of R3 million covering transport, catering, and accommodation for guests, including 18 foreign dignitaries and community members from across the province. This investment highlights the government's commitment to inclusivity and stakeholder engagement in celebrating the province's achievements.

The Northern Cape's journey under Dr. Saul's leadership showcases a determined effort to overcome adversities and celebrate progress. While acknowledging the 'memory loss pandemic,' Saul's address serves as a reminder of the resilience and potential within the province, setting a hopeful tone for future endeavors.