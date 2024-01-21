Northeast India Marks 52nd Statehood Day with Visions of Development and Unity

On January 21, 1972, the northeastern Indian states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya emerged on the political map of India, following the enactment of the North-East Area (Re-organisation) Act 1971. Today, they celebrate their 52nd Statehood Day, a journey marked by development, unity, and a vision for a prosperous future.

Statehood Day Celebrations Amidst Challenges

Despite the continued tension due to ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, the state joined Meghalaya and Tripura in celebrating this historic day. The leaders of these states, during their addresses, highlighted the infrastructural developments, from the addition of highways and railways to the promising Indo-Bangla railway connectivity, transforming the region into a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Acknowledging Central Government's Support

Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their commitment to end the Free Movement Regime and fence the Myanmar border. Hailing it as a significant gift to the state, Singh emphasized the unity and integrity of the state's indigenous people while condemning recent violent attacks on civilians.

Road to Development

In Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma reported the doubling of state expenditure over the past five years, marking significant progress in road connectivity and education. Tripura's Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the importance of following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ram Rajya', ensuring justice and the opportunity for people to express their opinions. The development progress in these states, particularly in health, education, and road infrastructure, has led Manipur to top the India Today survey for three consecutive years.

The Statehood Day also included the announcement of various awards, symbolizing the land and its people. These include the U Tirot Sing Award for Arts & Literature, the Pa Togan Sangma Award for Social Services, and the U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports & Games, among others.