North West Chamber of Commerce Urges Action on Poorly Run Municipalities

Following the publication of Good Governance Africa's 2024 Governance Performance Index, the North West Chamber of Commerce and Industry has made a public call for immediate intervention in the province's municipalities. Cited as the worst in the country for governance, these municipalities are now at the forefront of a crucial debate on service delivery and administrative competency.

Dire Ratings Demand Immediate Action

The release of the 2024 Governance Performance Index has shone a spotlight on the pressing issues facing municipalities in the North West province. The report, which evaluates the effectiveness of governance across South Africa's municipalities, positions those in the North West at the bottom of its rankings. This alarming revelation has prompted Benedict Modise, a representative from the Chamber, to voice concerns over the lack of capacity and competency within local government structures. Modise's call to action underscores the Chamber's readiness to collaborate with government bodies to address these deficiencies head-on, highlighting areas such as logistics services, road maintenance, water reticulation, and auditing services as potential starting points for improvement.

Collaboration Over Condemnation

In light of the Governance Performance Index's findings, the North West Chamber of Commerce and Industry is advocating for a partnership approach rather than a blame game. By offering its expertise and resources, the Chamber aims to foster a constructive dialogue with government officials to devise and implement strategies that will enhance service delivery and governance in the affected municipalities. This collaborative stance is not just about remedying current shortcomings but also about building a sustainable model of governance that can withstand future challenges.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The call to action by the North West Chamber of Commerce and Industry represents a critical juncture for the province's municipalities. As stakeholders from various sectors rally together, there is a palpable sense of urgency to turn the tide on years of underperformance and neglect. The potential for a concerted effort between the Chamber and government bodies to enact meaningful change offers a glimmer of hope for the residents of the North West. With specialized knowledge and a shared commitment to improvement, there is a pathway to not only elevate the province's municipalities out of their current state but also to set a precedent for governance and service delivery across South Africa.