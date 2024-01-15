en English
Pakistan

North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister’s Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister’s Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace

In a striking display of traditional tribal justice, the Uthmanzai jirga in North Waziristan has taken punitive actions against former provincial minister Mohammad Iqbal Wazir. The jirga members set Wazir’s car ablaze and slapped him with a hefty fine of Rs2 million, accusing him of violating their time-honored customs by failing to participate in a protest rally. The demonstration was aimed at pressing the government to accede to their demands for peace and an end to target killings.

Protest and Punishment

The jirga, a traditional tribal assembly, forms an integral part of the social and political fabric of North Waziristan. Wazir, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) and a candidate for PK-103, had been repeatedly cautioned by the jirga to attend and clarify his stance regarding the charges against him. In spite of the warnings, Wazir chose not to comply, prompting the Uthmanzai jirga to act.

Seven Months of Struggle

The members of the Uthmanzai jirga, hailing from the Shewah tehsil of North Waziristan, have been protesting for the past seven months. Their persistent efforts aim to compel the government to restore peace, terminate target killings, and insist on the withdrawal of security forces from seminaries. The jirga’s initial reaction to Wazir’s non-compliance was even harsher, involving a Rs5 million fine and the burning of two of his vehicles. However, the penalty was reduced to Rs2 million upon the intervention of the Kabalkhel tribe.

Traditional Justice in Modern Times

The Uthmanzai jirga’s actions serve as a stark reminder of the enduring power of traditional tribal justice systems in Pakistan’s tribal regions. In the face of perceived injustices and unfulfilled demands, the jirga has proven willing to take bold measures against those it deems to be in violation of its customs. This incident, while dramatic in its execution, underscores the deep-seated frustrations and enduring quest for peace amongst the tribes of North Waziristan.

Pakistan Politics
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

