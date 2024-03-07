North Wales Housing Achieves Prestigious Equality and Diversity Mark, a First in Region

North Wales Housing has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first social landlord in North Wales to secure the highly coveted Equality and Diversity Mark, known as the QED Award. Developed by Tai Pawb, this award serves as a testament to the organization's commitment to enhancing its equality, diversity, and inclusion practices across all operational levels.

Path to Excellence

Over the past year, North Wales Housing has embarked on a rigorous accreditation process that involved comprehensive engagement with staff, board members, tenants, contractors, and partner organizations. This process included conducting staff surveys, facilitating tenant engagement, executing on-site visits, and a thorough review of existing policies and procedures.

The culmination of these efforts was the development and implementation of a detailed action plan aimed at propelling the organization towards its equality, diversity, and inclusion goals. An independent panel awarded the QED Award after evaluating North Wales Housing's strategic approach to governance, leadership, culture, and customer service.

Team Effort and Recognition

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive of North Wales Housing, expressed her excitement and pride in achieving this significant accolade. She highlighted the collective effort of the entire organization in striving for improvement using the QED framework. This achievement not only symbolizes a milestone for North Wales Housing but also sets a benchmark for excellence in promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion within the housing sector. Alicja Zalesinska, Chief Executive of Tai Pawb, lauded North Wales Housing's commitment and efforts, signaling a positive step forward for the social housing sector in Wales.

Implications and Future Prospects

The award includes an annual check-up over three years, during which Tai Pawb will monitor North Wales Housing's progress on its action plan. This ongoing evaluation underscores the award's role not just as a recognition of past efforts but as a commitment to continuous improvement. By achieving this award, North Wales Housing joins an elite group of social landlords in Wales who have been recognized for their dedication to advancing equality, diversity, and inclusion. This recognition is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of North Wales Housing's staff and leadership but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for other organizations striving to make a difference in their communities.