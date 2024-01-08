en English
Climate & Environment

North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy

The Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill, an initiative to guarantee routine rounds for new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea, has been delayed due to time constraints in the House of Commons. The bill’s deferral emerges amidst a storm of criticism and political upheaval, further complicating the UK’s delicate balance of energy security and climate commitments.

Time Constraints Dampen Debate

Lengthy debates on the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Horizon scandal consumed the majority of the session’s time, leaving a scant 45 minutes for deliberation on the Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill. Deputy Chief Whip Marcus Jones deemed this timeframe insufficient for a legislative piece of such critical importance. The bill, scheduled for an annual review, introduces strict new emissions and import tests for North Sea oil and gas licenses.

Political Unrest and Resignations

The delay of this bill has ignited political tensions. Former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore resigned from the Conservative Party in protest against the legislation, reinforcing the growing unease within the political ranks. Skidmore’s departure underscores the mounting opposition to the bill, with a group of 30 politicians urging Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho to abandon the legislation. Critics, including Sir Alok Sharma, argue that the bill undermines the UK’s commitments to climate change and will not lower domestic energy bills.

Defending the Climate Record

Despite the controversy, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continues to defend the UK’s climate record. Sunak asserts that the country remains a leader in net zero commitments amidst mounting criticism. The Labour Party opposes the bill, arguing it conflicts with climate commitments and fails to serve the national interest. The UK’s approach to balancing energy security and climate commitments remains a contentious issue as the country battles to maintain its position as a climate leader.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

