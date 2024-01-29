North Macedonia Installs Ethnic Albanian Prime Minister in Historic Government Shift

In a historic move, North Macedonia's parliament endorsed a new caretaker government on Sunday, helmed by the country's first-ever ethnic Albanian Prime Minister, Talat Xhaferi. The 120-member parliament gave a nod to the new administration with a 65-3 vote. Most notably, the center-right VMRO-DPMNE party, the principal opposition, abstained from the vote. However, that did not deter them from participating in the government, securing two ministerial and three deputy minister positions out of the 20 available.

Historic Formation Amid Political Crisis

This historic formation follows the resignation of the previous government led by Dimitar Kovacevski of the Social Democratic Union. Tasked with organizing the general elections slated for May 8, 2024, the caretaker government's approval is a direct outcome of a 2015 agreement. This agreement, mediated by the European Union, was designed to address a political crisis and stipulated that a caretaker government be set up 100 days before an election.

Controversy Surrounding the New Prime Minister

Despite the significant shift, not all is smooth sailing for the new Prime Minister Xhaferi. The VMRO-DPMNE party leveled accusations against him, alleging violations of constitutional and legal norms. Furthermore, they expressed skepticism regarding his leadership capabilities. In contrast, former Prime Minister Kovachevski underscored that the state's strategic direction towards Western orientation and alliance with the USA would remain intact under the new administration.

Challenges on the Road to EU Membership

North Macedonia, which initiated EU membership talks in 2022, confronts the challenge of meeting specific criteria for joining the EU. This includes a constitutional amendment to recognize a Bulgarian minority. The issue is complicated by historical and cultural overlaps between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. Hence, the new caretaker government faces a crucial phase in steering the nation towards its aspiration of EU membership while simultaneously maintaining internal harmony and stability.