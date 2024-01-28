North Macedonia Approves Interim Government, Key Step Toward May Elections

In a landmark decision, North Macedonia's parliament has approved the formation of an interim government, a crucial step towards the upcoming general elections set for May. This pivotal moment in the country's political landscape could potentially influence its ongoing journey towards joining the European Union (EU). The formation of this interim government aligns with North Macedonia's laws, mandating a government reshuffle 100 days before the general elections to assure a fair and democratic process.

The first Albanian Prime Minister of a technical Government, Talat Xhaferi, will lead the interim government along with his proposed cabinet. Their primary duty is to ensure the smooth execution of regular, free, fair, and democratic presidential and parliamentary elections in April and May. The interim government will remain in power until the formation of the new government, prioritising EU integration and future policy development. Ali Ahmeti, the chairman of the Democratic Union for Integration, stressed on the importance of collaboration in addressing the shared challenges of the country.

Historical Perspective and Challenges

North Macedonia has been an EU membership aspirant since 2005, but its path to accession has been repeatedly delayed due to several issues. A long-standing dispute with Greece over the country's name and recent opposition from Bulgaria over historical and cultural disagreements have been major roadblocks. The outcome of the May election could potentially alter North Macedonia's approach to resolving these issues and impact its EU accession timeline.

The parliament of North Macedonia embarked on its 141st session with the sole agenda of electing a transitional government 100 days ahead of the May 8 general elections. The transitional government, inclusive of key positions like Deputy Prime Minister for European affairs, Interior Minister, Minister of Labor and Social Policy, and several other ministerial posts, is tasked with organizing fair and democratic parliamentary elections. This government will guide the nation until the general elections and stay in charge until the formation of a new government. The article also sheds light on previous transitional governments in 2016 and 2020, indicating a recurrent pattern in the country's political process.