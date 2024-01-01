North Korean TV Airs Trilateral Summit During Kim’s Speech

In an unprecedented event, North Korea’s Korean Central TV aired images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during leader Kim Jong-un’s speech at the year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party.

These images, which are rarely seen on North Korean state television, appeared during Kim’s criticism of the U.S. policy toward North Korea.

North Korean state television is known for its tight control over the images and news it broadcasts, with foreign leaders rarely making an appearance.

This event marks a significant deviation from the norm, signalling a possible change in the propaganda efforts by the North Korean government.