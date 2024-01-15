en English
Military

North Korea’s New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
North Korea’s New Missile Test: A Major Leap in Military Capabilities

North Korea has announced the successful test-firing of a solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile on Sunday, a significant leap in its military capabilities. Solid-fuel missiles offer less warning time for detection and countermeasures, being more mobile and quicker to deploy than their liquid-fueled counterparts. This development is likely to raise eyebrows among North Korea’s neighbors and the international community, given the ongoing tensions surrounding the country’s missile and nuclear programs.

Verifying New Technology

The missile, fitted with a hypersonic warhead, flew about 1,000 kilometers before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. The test aimed to verify the reliability of the missile’s solid-fuel engines and the maneuverable flight capabilities of the hypersonic warhead. The development of these solid-fuel ballistic missiles signifies North Korea’s strategic shift towards weaponry that is easier to transport and faster to launch.

Regional and Global Implications

Intermediate-range ballistic missiles are capable of striking targets at a distance between 3,000 to 5,500 kilometers. This puts a number of countries within reach, heightening concerns among nations in the vicinity. North Korea’s missile tests often meet with international condemnation and can trigger further sanctions or diplomatic efforts aimed at curbing the country’s weapons development.

Political Significance of the Missile Test

The announcement of the successful test-firing fits into a pattern of North Korea using such tests to assert its defense capabilities and send political messages. Coming amidst escalated warlike rhetoric towards South Korea and just before North Korea’s foreign minister’s visit to Russia, the timing of the test is viewed with concern by analysts. The test also comes in the wake of North Korea’s record-breaking series of weapons tests in 2023, despite its struggling economy.

In a world already on edge due to various geopolitical tensions, North Korea’s latest missile test is a stark reminder of the nation’s relentless pursuit of advanced military capabilities and the potential implications for regional and global security.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

