Kim Jong Un Unveils Comprehensive Plan for 2024

In a significant escalation of North Korea’s military capabilities, leader Kim Jong Un has unveiled a comprehensive plan for 2024, outlining an ambitious agenda that includes launching three new spy satellites, expanding the nuclear arsenal, and developing various unmanned combat equipment such as armed drones and electronic warfare devices.

Announced during a five-day meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, these measures have been justified as a response to ‘unprecedented’ actions by the United States and its allies in 2023.

North Korea’s Military Escalation

Kim Jong Un’s strategy for 2024 signals a heightened state of military readiness in North Korea. The country’s first reconnaissance satellite was launched in November, and over 100 ballistic missiles have been test-fired since the previous year, many of which are nuclear-capable and potentially targeting the U.S. mainland.

The intention to launch three additional military spy satellites is a further indication of the country’s amplified focus on surveillance and defence.

The expansion of the nuclear arsenal is also significant, with a new reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex appearing to be operational, potentially providing an additional source of plutonium for nuclear weapons.