Vice Unification Minister Stresses Defectors' Role, Plans Special Recognition Day

South Korea's Vice Unification Minister, Moon Seoung-hyun, has underscored the significant role of North Korean defectors in bridging the divide between the two Koreas. Moon referred to these defectors as "precious assets" who are vital to achieving unification.

This statement was made during an inter-agency meeting that saw participation from 20 government ministries and three provincial governments, focusing on supporting North Korean defectors' settlement and addressing the human rights issues in North Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has previously emphasized the importance of embracing the North Korean people, reaffirming their right to freedom, human rights, and prosperity, values held dear by South Korea. He directed the ministry to allocate a special day to acknowledge and appreciate the North Korean defectors, a move that has been met with approval and support.

Moon's Pledge and North Korean Defectors

Moon Seoung-hyun has echoed President Yoon's sentiments, vowing to establish a special day for these defectors. Moon acknowledged the significant contributions made by the defectors to South Korea's readiness for unification and national development. Their firsthand experience and insights into North Korea are invaluable resources that South Korea can tap into as it seeks to foster stronger ties with its northern neighbor.

As of the end of the previous year, ministry data revealed that there were 34,078 North Korean defectors residing in South Korea. These individuals have bravely left their homeland, seeking a life of freedom and opportunity in the South. Their presence in South Korea not only symbolizes the hope for a unified Korea but also stands testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.