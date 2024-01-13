en English
North Korea

North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
North Korean Defector Turned South Korean Advisor: The Remarkable Journey of Park Choong-kwon

From a life shrouded in secrecy under the North Korean regime to a beacon of hope in South Korea, the journey of Park Choong-kwon, a North Korean defector, is nothing short of extraordinary. His story, marked by a daring escape and transformative achievements, offers a rare glimpse into the life of North Korean defectors and their pursuit of freedom and prosperity.

Escape from North Korea

In 2009, Park Choong-kwon, disillusioned by the corruption and oppressive rule of the North Korean regime, decided to flee his homeland. The escape plan involved finding a trustworthy broker and selecting a route that lowered the risk of capture. Despite the high cost, Park chose a faster route, paying over 10 million won, a testament to his determination for freedom.

His escape coincided with North Korea’s jubilant atmosphere surrounding a satellite launch. In the midst of the celebration, Park made his move, using the distractions to his advantage. A calculated risk, his defection marked the beginning of a new chapter, a life free from the shackles of the North Korean regime.

A New Life in South Korea

Upon his arrival in South Korea, Park underwent a transformation. From a North Korean national, he emerged as a proud and dedicated South Korean citizen. This significant change was not just about a switch in national affiliations; it was an embrace of a new identity, one that offered opportunities, freedom, and a chance to fulfill his potential.

Park’s remarkable success story began with his academic pursuits. He earned a Ph.D. in materials engineering, demonstrating his intellectual prowess and relentless commitment. His academic achievements paved the way for a successful career at Hyundai Steel, where he serves as a senior researcher.

Service to South Korea

Recognizing Park’s unique understanding of both North and South Korean societies, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) of South Korea invited him to serve as an advisor. His role involves advising on inter-Korean relations, defector issues, and the manufacturing industry. Initially overwhelmed, Park saw this invitation as an opportunity to give back to the country that had nurtured his dreams.

Through his role, Park hopes to contribute to healing the societal wounds caused by the division between the two Koreas. His journey from a defector to a respected advisor is a testament to his resilience and the transformative power of freedom.

North Korea Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

