en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un’s Aggressive Address

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un’s Aggressive Address

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, the reclusive nation of North Korea celebrated the advent of the New Year with a grand public ceremony broadcasted by the Korean Central Television (KCTV), the state-run television broadcaster. The spectacle, held at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, featured an art troupe performance, a countdown to the New Year, and the presence of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and daughter Ju-ae.

A Display of Loyalty and Patriotism

The New Year’s celebration, one of the few public festivities in North Korea, is a significant moment for the North Korean populace. Attending such events is often considered a demonstration of loyalty and patriotism. The presence of Kim Jong Un at the ceremony underscores the event’s importance in North Korean society and the role of state media in disseminating regime-approved narratives and celebrations.

Kim Jong Un’s New Year Address

During the event, Kim Jong Un typically addresses the nation, outlining priorities, achievements, and goals for the ensuing year. This year, however, he took a more aggressive stance. The North Korean leader ordered his military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ the United States and South Korea if provoked, mentioning bolstering national defenses to cope with an ‘unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation’.

Moreover, he announced plans to launch three additional military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials, and introduce attack drones, citing the expansion of US-South Korean military exercises and the temporary deployment of US military assets near South Korea as reasons. This move is seen by experts as an attempt by Kim to strengthen his negotiating cards in the face of increasing international tension.

A New Year’s Eve Spectacle

The May Day Stadium, with a capacity of up to 150,000 spectators, was filled with tens of thousands of spectators cheering for their leader. The ceremony, marking the beginning of the New Year, was lit by the glow of fireworks, the tolling of bells, and loud cheers for Kim Jong Un, setting the tone for the year ahead in North Korea.

0
Asia North Korea Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kim Jong Un's Family Joins New Year's Celebration Amid Heightened Military Rhetoric

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Big Tech's International Expansion: A Tale of Growing User Base and Declining Revenue

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Response

By Hadeel Hashem

China's Manufacturing Contraction: A Third Month of Economic Sluggishness

By Waqas Arain

Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan's Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Significant Earthquake Shakes Japan's Coast, Triggers Tsunami Warning ...
heart comment 0
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

By Israel Ojoko

Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84’s Redeem Codes

By BNN Correspondents

Unlocking Riches in the Virtual World: Farlight 84's Redeem Codes
India’s Siliguri Corridor: A Strategic Intersection and Potential Growth Corridor

By Quadri Adejumo

India's Siliguri Corridor: A Strategic Intersection and Potential Growth Corridor
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggers Major Tsunami Warning

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggers Major Tsunami Warning
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
27 seconds
Imran Khan and PTI Face Disqualification from Pakistan's Upcoming Elections
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
30 seconds
Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
36 seconds
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
59 seconds
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Call for Responsive Governance
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
1 min
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape
1 min
Turkey's Diplomatic Agenda 2024: Navigating a Complex International Landscape
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
1 min
Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling
Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk's Signing with Baltimore Ravens
1 min
Hannah Ann Sluss Celebrates Fiancé Jake Funk's Signing with Baltimore Ravens
End of Pandemic-Era Support Programs: Impact and Implications
2 mins
End of Pandemic-Era Support Programs: Impact and Implications
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
12 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
34 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
36 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app