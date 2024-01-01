North Korea Ushers in 2024 with Grand Ceremony and Kim Jong Un’s Aggressive Address

As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2024, the reclusive nation of North Korea celebrated the advent of the New Year with a grand public ceremony broadcasted by the Korean Central Television (KCTV), the state-run television broadcaster. The spectacle, held at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, featured an art troupe performance, a countdown to the New Year, and the presence of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and daughter Ju-ae.

A Display of Loyalty and Patriotism

The New Year’s celebration, one of the few public festivities in North Korea, is a significant moment for the North Korean populace. Attending such events is often considered a demonstration of loyalty and patriotism. The presence of Kim Jong Un at the ceremony underscores the event’s importance in North Korean society and the role of state media in disseminating regime-approved narratives and celebrations.

Kim Jong Un’s New Year Address

During the event, Kim Jong Un typically addresses the nation, outlining priorities, achievements, and goals for the ensuing year. This year, however, he took a more aggressive stance. The North Korean leader ordered his military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ the United States and South Korea if provoked, mentioning bolstering national defenses to cope with an ‘unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation’.

Moreover, he announced plans to launch three additional military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials, and introduce attack drones, citing the expansion of US-South Korean military exercises and the temporary deployment of US military assets near South Korea as reasons. This move is seen by experts as an attempt by Kim to strengthen his negotiating cards in the face of increasing international tension.

A New Year’s Eve Spectacle

The May Day Stadium, with a capacity of up to 150,000 spectators, was filled with tens of thousands of spectators cheering for their leader. The ceremony, marking the beginning of the New Year, was lit by the glow of fireworks, the tolling of bells, and loud cheers for Kim Jong Un, setting the tone for the year ahead in North Korea.