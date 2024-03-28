North Korea Threatens to Scrap 1991 Inter-Korean Pact, Labels South as 'Primary Foe'

Amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has signalled its intention to discard the 1991 inter-Korean basic agreement during its upcoming Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting, as announced by Seoul's unification ministry. This move follows a series of actions by Pyongyang that further strain inter-Korean relations, including the recent abolition of economic cooperation agreements and the removal of unification symbols.

Advertisment

Historical Agreements Under Threat

In a dramatic shift, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un declared South Korea its "invariable principal enemy," underscoring a significant departure from previous efforts towards reconciliation and unification. The SPA, North Korea's highest state power organ, is expected to revise the constitution to reflect this newfound hostility, potentially removing clauses related to unification and amending the country's territorial boundaries to include South Korean territory in the event of war. This revision follows North Korea's decision last month to terminate inter-Korean economic agreements, signaling a comprehensive reevaluation of all political and military accords between the two nations.

Implications for Inter-Korean Relations

Advertisment

The potential scrapping of the 1991 agreement, which established a foundation for cooperation and peaceful coexistence, marks a significant escalation in inter-Korean tensions. This agreement, pivotal in the history of both nations, tentatively designated inter-Korean ties as a "special relationship" amidst the broader quest for reunification. However, with North Korea's latest actions, including the removal of unification references and the erasure of the Korean Peninsula image from major websites, the path to reconciliation seems increasingly fraught with challenges.

Looking Ahead: Regional and Global Implications

The upcoming SPA meeting and North Korea's aggressive posturing have raised concerns about the stability of the Korean Peninsula and the broader region. As North Korea contemplates the timing of its parliamentary meeting, taking into account South Korea's political calendar, the international community watches closely. The decisions made in this meeting could not only redefine inter-Korean relations but also have far-reaching effects on regional security dynamics, prompting a reassessment of diplomatic and military strategies by neighboring countries and global powers alike.