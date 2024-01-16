North Korea Designates South Korea as 'No. 1 Enemy': A Threat to Inter-Korean Relations

In a significant move that threatens to dismantle the half-century framework for inter-Korean relations, North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has announced intentions to officially designate South Korea as its 'No. 1 principal enemy' in its constitution. This escalation in rhetoric comes amidst the growing tensions between the two Koreas, marking a potential collapse in the bilateral relations that have been painstakingly built over decades.

Advertisment

Constitutional Amendment and its Implications

Kim Jong-un has called for a constitutional amendment to change the status of South Korea to a separate state. While emphasizing that his country does not seek war, he made it clear that it does not intend to avoid it either. This move signifies a fundamental transformation in inter-Korean relations and aims to redefine Korean Peninsula affairs as confined to matters between North Korea and the US, excluding South Korea. The North Korean leader has also ordered the removal of all symbols of reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas.

South Korea's Response

Advertisment

In response to the North's aggressive stance, South Korea's unification ministry criticized Kim's hostile rhetoric and reaffirmed the government's will to respond to such provocations in a strong and firm manner. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has warned of a 'multiple times stronger punishment' if provoked, indicating a hardened stance against the North's threats. The Yoon administration reiterated its commitment to an overwhelming response to North Korean threats, while expressing disappointment at the escalating hostile rhetoric.

Rising Tensions and Global Concerns

With the situation on the Korean Peninsula considered more dangerous than it has ever been since the Korean War, experts warn of the risk of escalation. The relationship between the two Koreas has significantly weakened in recent months, with North Korea fully suspending a five-year military deal with the South and making threats of nuclear attacks. North Korea's anti-Western stance can be traced back to the failed 2019 summit with the US, and the country has been engaging in provocative actions such as missile launches and live fire exercises close to South Korean territory. This escalating tension is a cause for concern for the international community, with the potential to destabilize the region and beyond.