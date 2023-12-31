en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:05 am EST
North Korea Declares Unification with South Korea Impossible: A Shift in Inter-Korean Relations

North Korea’s Workers’ Party, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has declared that unification with South Korea is no longer feasible, marking a dramatic shift in the dynamics of inter-Korean relations.

This announcement was made via state-controlled media outlets, indicating a hardened stance towards its southern counterpart and potentially disrupting diplomatic efforts on the Korean Peninsula.

A Shift in North Korean Policy

The North Korean leader has signaled a shift in the approach towards Seoul, characterizing the inter-Korean relations as those of two hostile countries in a state of confrontation.

This change in dealing with South Korea comes on the backdrop of an expansion of U.S.-South Korean military exercises and a temporary deployment of powerful U.S. military assets in South Korea, in response to North Korea’s weapons testing spree.

(Read Also: North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea, Signalling Hardline Stance)

Implications for Regional Security

This development could have far-reaching implications for both regional security and international relations involving the two Koreas. The North Korean leader’s statement, however, did not provide specifics on the reasons behind the conclusion or the potential implications for future interactions between the two Koreas.

Tensions are expected to escalate, with a high possibility of North Korea carrying out military provocations early next year ahead of South Korea’s parliamentary election and the U.S. presidential election.

(Read Also: North Korea Rejects Unification with South Korea, Intensifies Military Buildups)

Plans for Military Expansion

Alongside this political shift, North Korea has unveiled plans for military activities, set to launch three additional military spy satellites, produce more nuclear materials, and introduce modern attack drones in 2024.

Kim Jong Un ordered the military to prepare for war readiness, including the use of tactical nuclear weapons against South Korea, if necessary. These ambitious plans reflect North Korea’s intention to bolster its military capabilities, potentially escalating tensions with Washington and Seoul.

Read More

0
International Relations North Korea Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Diplomatic Talks Progress Amid Ongoing Crises in Sudan and Surrounding Regions

By Israel Ojoko

Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Biden's Strategic Move: Releasing U.S. Oil Reserves Amid Rising Prices

By Muthana Al-Najjar

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for GCC Countries: A Strategic Move?

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring ...
@China · 21 mins
Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring ...
heart comment 0
Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport

By Mazhar Abbas

Customs Busts Massive Smuggling Operation of Cellphones Worth Millions at Karachi Airport
Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations

By Safak Costu

Azerbaijani Commando Brigades Suffer Losses in Artsakh Confrontations
2023: A Year of Intensified Geopolitics and Shifting Global Order

By Hadeel Hashem

2023: A Year of Intensified Geopolitics and Shifting Global Order
North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Efforts with South Korea: Potential Implications

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Reconciliation Efforts with South Korea: Potential Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
12 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
27 seconds
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
47 seconds
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
1 min
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
3 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
4 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
5 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app