en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
North Korea Amplifies Propaganda Efforts through Mass Rallies and Media

In a show of power and unity, North Korea engaged in a week of state-organized activities from January 4 to 11, amplifying its propaganda efforts. Across the nation, tens of thousands of citizens came together in mass rallies, a strategic move by the leadership to gather support for the policies set for the upcoming year. These rallies underscored the stark loyalty and unity North Korean citizens display towards their government.

North Korean Cabinet Convenes

Amidst these mass rallies, the North Korean Cabinet held a three-day meeting, scrutinizing the execution of the 2023 plans. The aim was to identify lapses and establish a stronger hold over the country’s economic affairs, indicative of the government’s intent to tighten its grip on governance. However, the state media maintained opacity around the specifics of the outcomes from this Cabinet meeting.

Engaging Younger Audiences

In the realm of media, the state-run television aired new episodes of a 3D historical animation produced by the SEK Studio, a sanctioned entity. This move signifies an ongoing effort to engage younger audiences with state-sanctioned narratives and historical perspectives, further cementing the government’s control over the information stream.

Internet Explorer’s Incompatibility

The analysis also touched upon the incompatibility of Internet Explorer with the specialist DPRK news website, recommending users to shift to alternative browsers. This highlights the outdated status of Internet Explorer and the security concerns associated with its use.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s army, leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, visited troops. The presence of Kim’s young daughter during this significant event has fueled debates about her possible grooming for succession. The visit comes amidst indications of North Korea preparing to stage a massive military parade to showcase its growing nuclear weapons program. With the country facing deepening economic isolation and food shortages, Kim stressed on the expansion of combat exercises to sharpen war readiness and escalate weapons demonstrations.

0
North Korea Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
9 hours ago
South Korea's Military Warns North Korea After Provocative Artillery Fire
In an escalating crisis on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has fired artillery near Yeonpyeong Island, a move that has sparked stern warnings from South Korea’s military. The situation represents a disturbing rise in tensions between the two Koreas, with such military provocations threatening to destabilize an already fragile peace in the region. North Korea’s
South Korea's Military Warns North Korea After Provocative Artillery Fire
North Korea’s Escalation: South Korea Declared as 'Principal Enemy'
1 day ago
North Korea’s Escalation: South Korea Declared as 'Principal Enemy'
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
1 day ago
North Korea's Display of Power: Kim Jong-Un Supervises Military Drill
South Korea and U.S. Security Advisers Condemn North Korea's Missile Transfer to Russia
13 hours ago
South Korea and U.S. Security Advisers Condemn North Korea's Missile Transfer to Russia
Kim Jong Un's Message to Japan: A Sign of Hope for Dialogue?
23 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's Message to Japan: A Sign of Hope for Dialogue?
North Korea Executes Individuals for Breaching COVID-19 Regulations, Reports South Korean White Paper
1 day ago
North Korea Executes Individuals for Breaching COVID-19 Regulations, Reports South Korean White Paper
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
2 mins
Political Independence: The Cornerstone of Economic Development, Says Ambassador Ayebare
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
3 mins
Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
3 mins
Labour Reclaims 'Nanny State' Concept: Proposes Measures for Child Health Protection
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
4 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
4 mins
Mariusz Kamiński's Wife Reveals His Resolute Spirit Prior To Detention
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
5 mins
KBO Ushers in a New Era with Robot Umpires and New Rules in 2024 Season
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
5 mins
Tunisia in AFCON 2023: From Past Struggles to Future Glory
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
6 mins
U.S. Preps Unofficial Delegation to Taiwan: A Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
7 mins
Avraham Neguise Nominated as Israel's Ambassador to Ethiopia Amid Controversy
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
48 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app