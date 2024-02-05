North Devon Council Bolsters Support for Afghan Families with Additional Homes

In a move underscoring its commitment to humanitarian support, North Devon Council (NDC) has greenlit an expansion of its aid for Afghan families. The council will furnish an additional six homes at the Royal Marine barracks in Chivenor, near Braunton, as part of the Afghanistan Resettlement Scheme. This decision increases the total number of units at the base dedicated to this cause to 18, all of which are currently occupied.

A Financial Boost for the Resettlement Scheme

The NDC will receive a sum of £20,000 per refugee for a period of three years. This funding is instrumental in providing necessary support services to the displaced Afghan families. The local housing manager synergizes with schools and other community services to effectively manage the impact on the local area.

The Implication of Declining the New Units

The council's strategy and resources committee received information that if they had declined the new units, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) could have moved ahead without their support. This could potentially lead to a reduction in funding. With this in mind, the council chose to accept the additional homes.

Extended Support for Displaced Individuals

In addition to extending its support to Afghan families, the NDC is also allocating 13 of its own houses to individuals displaced from Afghanistan and Ukraine. This initiative is supported by £1.5 million from the government through the Local Authority Housing Fund, a sum that the council has matched. The scheme is designed to transition families from temporary and emergency accommodations, such as bed and breakfasts, to more stable living situations. Once these homes are no longer needed for the resettlement scheme, they are intended to be repurposed to assist individuals facing homelessness within the district.