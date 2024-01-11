Rep. Dockter Charged in Conflict of Interest Over State-Leased Building, Sparks Legislative Changes

North Dakota State Representative Jason Dockter, a Republican, is embroiled in a political controversy, facing a misdemeanor charge related to a conflict of interest involving a state-leased building. The charge, termed as ‘speculating or wagering on official action’, accuses the representative of voting on legislative bills that allocated funds to a property in which he had a financial stake.

Dockter, who co-owns companies that own and renovated the building in question, stands accused of leveraging his official position for personal gain. The building was leased by the Attorney General’s office in 2020 under the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a personal friend of Dockter. However, Dockter denies that their friendship influenced the lease agreement.

The project related to the building went over budget by over $1 million, a cost overrun that was disclosed by the current Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Following this disclosure, media investigations uncovered email deletions after Stenehjem’s death. This led to public outcry, prompting new laws for leasing transparency and email retention, and spurring investigations by state authorities.

The Repercussions

Dockter, who has been in office since 2012 and was reelected in 2022, has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a trial on May 3. If convicted, he faces up to nearly a year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine. The controversy surrounding the building lease has had significant implications, leading to legislative changes and ongoing investigations into state government practices.

This case has cast a shadow over North Dakota’s political landscape and has sparked a conversation about ethics in government. The incident has underscored the need for stringent regulations to prevent conflicts of interest between lawmakers’ personal investments and their legislative duties.