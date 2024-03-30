North Dakota Democratic Primary: Biden Eyes Victory Against Williamson, Palmer for 13 Delegates

North Dakota gears up for its Democratic presidential primary this Saturday, with President Joe Biden expected to dominate, despite a challenge from Marianne Williamson and Jason Palmer. Thirteen crucial delegates are at stake in the Peace Garden State, where Biden aims to fortify his nomination amidst a primary season conducted largely through mail-in ballots.

Primary Dynamics: Biden vs. Challengers

Amidst the backdrop of a predominantly mail-in ballot process, President Biden is poised to secure a victory in North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary, leveraging his successful accumulation of votes throughout the primary season. Despite the incumbent's anticipated win, the race features notable challengers including Marianne Williamson and Jason Palmer, the latter having previously claimed victory in the American Samoa caucuses. Biden's performance in North Dakota will be closely watched, especially given his 2020 caucus results where he garnered only 40 percent of the vote against Sen. Bernie Sanders's 53 percent in a state that leans heavily Republican.

The Significance of North Dakota's Primary

North Dakota's primary holds significant weight for the Democratic candidates, offering 13 delegates to the winner. This event is particularly crucial for Biden as he seeks to consolidate his position as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming presidential election. The primary's outcome will also serve as a barometer for the incumbent's support within a state that has historically favored Republican candidates, including former President Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for November. With polls closing at noon EDT for in-person voting, all eyes are on North Dakota as it conducts its primary almost entirely by mail, a method that has gained prominence in recent election cycles.

Implications for the Democratic Nomination

As North Dakota concludes its Democratic presidential primary, the implications extend beyond the immediate allocation of delegates. This primary offers Biden an opportunity to reaffirm his dominance within the party and to gauge his appeal among Democratic voters in traditionally Republican states. The challenge from Williamson and