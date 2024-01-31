North Carolina Voters Sue State Over Alleged Unfair Redistricting

In an unprecedented move, a group of North Carolina voters, including prominent figures such as former NC Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, have filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Elections and General Assembly leaders. The lawsuit alleges that recent redistricting efforts have violated their constitutional right to fair elections.

Against the Spirit of Democracy

The 11 plaintiffs, featuring former NC Senator Allen Wellons and former University of North Carolina President Tom Ross, argue that the newly carved Congressional and state House and Senate maps were tailored to provide Republicans an unfair advantage. The basis of their argument lies in the consideration of party registration, race, ethnicity, and voting patterns while drawing these electoral boundaries, a practice commonly known as gerrymandering.

The Case in Point: Congressional District 6

In substantiating their claim, the plaintiffs cite changes made to the Congressional District 6. Once a battleground for political parties, the district has now been altered to favor Republican voters, a clear display of manipulation, according to the plaintiffs. Gerrymandering undermines the principle of fair elections, a right guaranteed by the NC Constitution. The constitution also promises frequent and free elections, an ideal seemingly jeopardized by the current redistricting.

A Unique Standpoint

The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, distinguishes itself from the three other ongoing suits challenging the maps on the basis of racial vote dilution. It does not invoke the Voting Rights Act, instead focusing on the broader constitutional guarantee of fair elections. The case's impact on the upcoming election remains uncertain as no judgment request by a specific date has been made.

Defendants in the case, including NC Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, NC House Speaker Tim Moore, and the NC Board of Elections, have yet to respond to the lawsuit. The case, if escalated, could reach the Supreme Court, where a closer examination of the maps could be demanded in a bid to uphold fair elections. The ultimate goal remains to impact the 2024 elections, ensuring a level playing field for all political parties.