Cybersecurity

North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities

In a move that signals support for local municipalities, the North Carolina League of Municipalities is taking significant steps to distribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The funding aims to aid municipalities in engaging with grant-writing firms without any financial burden. The initiative was revealed by St. Pauls Town Administrator, Stephanie Dollinger, during a workshop meeting with the mayor and the Board of Commissioners.

League to Cover Costs

Dollinger disclosed that the League would shoulder all expenses up to a $30,000 threshold for employing a grant-writing firm. This means that the town of St. Pauls, like other municipalities, would not have to bear any costs for these services. The aim is to maximise the benefits of the ARPA funds in supporting local government units.

Cyber Security and Technical Assistance Grant

Furthermore, the League is offering a Cyber Security and Technical Assistance Grant. This additional grant could enable the town to receive free IT equipment, further strengthening its position as a non-entitlement unit of local government. The Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding for potential grant awards from the League.

Additional ARPA Funds

There is also the possibility of additional funds being made available through the League from ARPA funds this year. This points to an overarching strategy of comprehensive support and steady financial backing for municipalities from the League.

Pending Property Appraisal

In other business, the town of St. Pauls is awaiting a property appraisal for a drainage easement as part of the Elizabeth Street project. Mayor Elbert Gibson and Administrator Dollinger have highlighted the need for fair valuation for the property owner potentially affected by the easement. This appraisal, however, has been delayed due to the need for state approval of the appraiser and is expected to take a minimum of 30 days.

Cybersecurity Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
