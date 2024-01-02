en English
Politics

North Augusta Blues: A New Social and Political Hub for Democrats

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Residents of North Augusta, Georgia Haus and Shelley Fortin, have taken a significant step in the political sphere by establishing a new social club for Democrats – the North Augusta Blues. This initiative was sparked when Fortin decided to engage with the Aiken County Democratic Party following her relocation to the area. Her involvement focused primarily on organizing her voting precinct, an endeavor that eventually gave birth to the club.

The Birth of North Augusta Blues

The club’s formation began with a concerted door-to-door canvassing effort, specifically targeting women over the age of 50. This demographic was chosen due to its potential influence on local politics, and the initiative proved to be a success. The overarching objective of the North Augusta Blues is to tackle the sense of political isolation felt by local Democrats. Given that Aiken County and North Augusta traditionally tilt towards the Republican side, this feeling is unfortunately quite common.

The Need for Democratic Representation

It is worth noting that the non-partisan city council of North Augusta, for instance, has no registered Democrats. In light of this, the North Augusta Blues was created to encourage enthusiasm, camaraderie, and stimulate increased voter turnout for Democratic candidates. This is a necessary step in ensuring that the voices of all residents, regardless of their political leaning, are adequately represented.

Aiming for Greater Impact

Despite the defeat of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham and city council candidate Richard Adams, the group has managed to forge numerous connections and remains a significant presence in community events. The North Augusta Blues continues to focus on constructing a robust social network and is keen on mobilizing voters for the forthcoming First in the Nation Presidential Primary. Their goal is to maintain South Carolina’s early primary status for 2028. The group welcomes contact via email for anyone seeking further information.

In addition to their political focus, the North Augusta Blues social club hosts a multitude of events throughout each month. These include performances by both local and touring blues musicians, happy hour specials, and showcases for singer-songwriters. The events, open to the public, feature a diverse range of musical styles, including classic jazz from the 50s and 60s, Americana, rock and roll, and more. The club also holds jam sessions, inviting musicians to join in and play alongside the featured bands.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

