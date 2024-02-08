Ward 6 Election: Hinkle and Drewery Clash on Homelessness, Development, Energy

Norman, Oklahoma, is gearing up for the Ward 6 city council election on February 13. The race pits two dedicated community members against each other: Joshua Hinkle, a longtime resident and community banker, and Jerry Drewery, a pastor who has called Norman home for 15 years.

Advertisment

The Candidates: A Tale of Two Visionaries

Joshua Hinkle, a lifelong resident, has built his reputation on civic engagement and a commitment to serving all constituents. With years of experience in various civic programs and nonprofit boards, Hinkle is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the council. His campaign focuses on homelessness and equitable solutions, aiming to be a voice for all residents.

Jerry Drewery, endorsed by the mayor and firefighters union, emphasizes neutrality and aims to do what's best for all, rather than favoring certain groups. As a pastor, Drewery brings a unique blend of compassion and pragmatism to the table.

Advertisment

Both candidates acknowledge homelessness as a significant issue facing Norman. Hinkle supports the establishment of a permanent shelter with case management services, while Drewery worries that Norman's hospitality may attract more homeless individuals.

The $1 Billion Entertainment District Development: A Double-Edged Sword

The proposed $1 billion entertainment district development has stirred mixed feelings among residents. Hinkle remains open-minded but cautious about the potential impact on the community. Drewery, on the other hand, supports the development but expresses reservations due to safety concerns.

Advertisment

Norman faces a critical decision on reauthorizing the electricity franchise agreement with OG&E, which has sparked debate among residents. Hinkle and Drewery hold differing views on the matter, reflecting the complexity of the issue.

The ACCESS Oklahoma Plan: Progress or Peril?

The Oklahoma Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of bond validation for the ACCESS Oklahoma plan, which includes a turnpike expansion. This decision has proven controversial among residents and environmental advocates. Hinkle is concerned about the potential impact on housing, while Drewery suggests the city should move past the turnpike debate.

As the election draws near, Norman residents find themselves at a crossroads, grappling with pressing issues that will shape the city's future. The choices made by Hinkle and Drewery will not only impact their ward but resonate throughout the community. In this crucible of change, the candidates' visions will be tested, their resolve strengthened, and their leadership defined.

On February 13, the citizens of Norman will cast their votes, setting the course for their city's future. As the election forum on Monday made clear, the candidates' approaches to homelessness, TIFs, and other pressing issues could not be more different. In the end, it is the voters who will decide which path Norman will take.