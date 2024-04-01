Norman Finkelstein Calls Out Biden's PR Strategy Amid Gaza Crisis on Going Underground

In an eye-opening episode of Going Underground, Norman Finkelstein, a renowned author and son of Holocaust survivors, sheds light on the complexities surrounding the October 7th attacks, the Biden administration's controversial decisions, and the powerful sway of the Israel lobby in U.S. politics. Finkelstein's insights reveal the intricate web of propaganda, political maneuvering, and the stark realities facing Palestinians today.

Advertisment

Exposing Propaganda and Political Moves

Finkelstein critically examines the narrative around the October 7th attacks, particularly focusing on the allegations of mass rape reported by mainstream media. He references Pramilla Patten's report, which, according to Finkelstein, undermines the claims of widespread sexual violence by Hamas. This segment highlights the misuse of such accusations in the broader context of international propaganda campaigns. Furthermore, Finkelstein critiques President Joe Biden's decision to construct a Gaza pier, labeling it a superficial public relations effort that overlooks the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The construction is seen as a distraction from the ongoing suffering of Palestinians who face severe shortages of basic necessities.

The Influence of the Israel Lobby

Advertisment

The discussion transitions to the influence of the Israel lobby on American politics. Finkelstein points to Biden's quiet approval of a significant arms transfer to Israel amidst the Gaza conflict, despite growing criticism from within the political establishment and the public. Figures like Bernie Sanders and progressive movements have voiced strong opposition to the U.S.'s continued military support for Israel, calling for an end to aid and a reevaluation of Israel's immunity to international law. The episode also touches upon the covert efforts by the Israeli government to suppress pro-Palestinian voices within U.S. universities, showcasing the lengths to which the lobby goes to maintain its grip on U.S. policy and public opinion.

Challenging Mainstream Narratives

Finkelstein's conversation on Going Underground serves not only as an exposé of the recent Gaza pier project and the manipulative tactics of the Israel lobby but also as a call to critically analyze mainstream narratives surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. By bringing to light the discrepancies in reported events and the underlying political motives, Finkelstein encourages viewers to question the status quo and consider the broader implications of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.