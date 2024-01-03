Norfolk County Council Braces for Financial Strain Amid Underwhelming Government Support

In a recent financial development, Norfolk County Council’s deputy leader, Andrew Jamieson voiced concerns about the council’s fiscal health following a disappointing allocation from the government’s latest financial settlement. The council, with a yearly budget surpassing £1.8bn, was earmarked to receive £217m, a sum less than anticipated, sparking worries of potential service cuts and a revision of spending plans. Despite the allocation being an £11m increase from the previous year, the sting of escalating inflation and costs have diminished the impact of the additional funds.

Pressing Social Care Demands and Financial Struggles

Jamieson underscored the council’s disappointment, particularly in light of the spiralling demand for social care prompted by an ageing population. Addressing the council’s ambitious plans, he revealed an intent to invest an additional £200m in adult social care and children’s services by 2025. However, the inadequacy of government support for these projected expenses remains a significant concern. Norfolk County Council has managed to save £600m since 2010, partly due to preventive measures such as applying AI for early support interventions. Despite the financial crunch, Jamieson remains committed to transforming services for greater efficiency rather than outright cuts.

What Happens When a Council ‘Goes Bust’

The article delves into the repercussions when a council ‘goes bust,’ a fate that has recently befallen several councils. Though unable to declare bankruptcy, councils can resort to issuing section 114 notices when they foresee that their income will fail to cover expenditures. In such cases, the government has the prerogative to intervene. Councils may also dip into capital funds, and raising council tax emerges as another viable option, although such increases are typically capped by the government.

Management Failures vs Funding Deficiency

Lord Morse, chair of the Office for Local Government, attributed the financial difficulties faced by councils to ‘failures in management or governance’ rather than an absence of government funding. However, Jamieson concurred that such instances were indeed specific but stressed that the broader challenges confronting well-managed councils should not be overlooked.