The first day of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda in 2024 set the stage for a significant gathering of leaders and representatives from member countries. The opening ceremonies were marked by speeches emphasizing the importance of neutrality, solidarity, and cooperation among developing nations in the global political arena.

Advertisment

The Summit's Focus

Discussions focused on a range of issues, including economic development, climate change, peace and security, and the need for reform in global governance structures. Delegates also explored strategies for enhancing trade and investment among NAM countries. The event highlighted the growing influence of the Non-Aligned Movement as a platform for countries to voice their concerns and aspirations without aligning with major power blocs.

Bilateral Meetings

Advertisment

There were bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, where leaders sought to strengthen ties and forge new partnerships. Among the attendees was a North Korean delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong, reflecting Pyongyang's effort to refocus its diplomacy toward countries that oppose the West.

Cultural Events and Security

The day concluded with cultural events that showcased the diversity and heritage of the host nation, Uganda, as well as other member states. Security measures were in place at Entebbe International Airport and throughout the city, ensuring the safety of the expected 1,000 to 1,500 delegates.