Noida Police Enforce Strict Rules for Holi 2024: No Public Liquor, Religious Processions

In a significant move to ensure peace and public order during the Holi celebrations in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida Police have announced a comprehensive set of restrictions. The directive, aimed at curbing any form of disturbance, comes amidst the backdrop of anticipated protests and the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Maintaining Public Order and Safety

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police's decision to impose CrPC section 144 across the district is a preventative measure against potential disruptions during Holi, Dhulandi festivals, and projected protests on March 25. The order specifically prohibits the consumption of liquor and intoxicating substances in public spaces, unauthorized assemblies, and religious or political demonstrations. Additionally, the use of private drones near government premises is restricted, along with the public carrying of weapons, ensuring a secure environment for the festivities.

Pre-emptive Measures Against Disturbances

Advertisment

Understanding the criticality of the situation, Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya emphasized the urgency and seriousness of the order, stating it was passed ex-parte due to time constraints. The police aim to preempt any activities by mischievous elements that could lead to an unfavorable environment, especially in light of the upcoming elections. The restrictions also extend to religious practices in public spaces, where permissions will be required for unavoidable circumstances, underscoring the administration's commitment to maintaining communal harmony and public peace.

Community Response and Enforcement

The community's reaction to the police order has been mixed, with some appreciating the effort to maintain peace, while others view it as an infringement on personal freedoms. However, the police are steadfast in their resolve to enforce these restrictions strictly, with a focus on 42 identified sensitive hotspots. The deployment of quick response teams, Central Paramilitary Force, and Provincial Armed Constabulary is indicative of the thorough preparedness to counter any violations effectively, ensuring the safety and security of the residents during the festival.

As Holi approaches, the measures taken by the Noida Police reflect a proactive approach to safeguarding public order and peace. While these restrictions might seem stringent, they are in place to ensure that the festival of colors is celebrated in a safe, peaceful, and enjoyable manner for everyone. The implications of these rules will likely be a Holi celebration like no other, marked by heightened security and a collective effort towards maintaining harmony and public order.