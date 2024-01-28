Noel Gallagher Announces Political Aspirations with 'The After Party'

Former Oasis lead guitarist, Noel Gallagher, has declared his intention to plunge himself into the political arena, unveiling plans to create a political movement named 'The After Party', with the tagline, 'It's Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better'. The 56-year-old Brit, who crafted a successful solo career post-Oasis, exhibits his usual audacity in stating he would not hesitate to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin, if he were to find himself in a position of political leadership.

Gallagher's Bold Vision

Notoriously outspoken, Gallagher has often found himself in the headlines for his forthright views, but his latest venture promises to take his public standing into uncharted territory. His movement, 'The After Party', seems to promise a no-holds-barred approach to politics, echoing his rock 'n' roll past. In his vision, the party would address both national and international issues, with Gallagher not shying away from the prospect of a face-off with Putin.

Health Focus and Self-Improvement

Part of Gallagher's political manifesto includes a rather audacious plan for compulsory bi-annual health checks. In true Gallagher style, he jokingly suggested that non-compliant individuals or those who fail to improve their health post-check-up could face severe penalties, even going as far as to jest about shooting those who didn't meet the standards.

Admission of Political Ignorance

Despite his newfound political aspirations, Gallagher admitted to having little interest in the details of current affairs. This candid admission of political ignorance offers an unexpected twist to his political ambitions. However, it remains to be seen whether his lack of political acumen will prove to be a hindrance, or if his celebrity status and candid rhetoric will resonate with a public often disillusioned by traditional politics.