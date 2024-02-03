NOAA Upscales Data Collection Capabilities with High-Performance Aircraft

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has significantly bolstered its data collection capabilities with the acquisition of a high-performance Beechcraft King Air 350 CER turboprop. The aircraft, designated as N67RF, was constructed at Textron Aviation's factory and equipped with advanced remote sensing technology by Avcon Industries in Wichita, Kansas, as part of an $11.8 million contract.

Stationed at the NOAA Aircraft Operations Center in Lakeland, Florida, the N67RF is more than just a sophisticated piece of machinery. It's a versatile asset that can be reconfigured to support a variety of NOAA missions.

This includes measuring the water content of snow and soil, a critical factor in creating accurate flood, river level, and water supply forecasts. In addition, the aircraft can be used for coastal mapping and post-storm damage assessments in communities affected by natural disasters.

Upgrading NOAA's Fleet

The addition of the King Air 350 CER to NOAA's fleet marks a significant step in the administration's long-term strategy to build and sustain a 21st-century fleet. The aircraft joins another of the same model, setting the stage to eventually replace the older Gulfstream Turbo Commander.

Rear Adm. Michael J. Silah, the director of NOAA's Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO) and director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps, has lauded the acquisition, highlighting the considerable upgrade it brings to NOAA's data collection capabilities.

The operation of NOAA's fleet is a combined effort of NOAA Corps officers and OMAO civilian personnel. Their dedicated work ensures that the data collected by these high-tech aircraft is used to its full potential, informing decisions that have far-reaching implications for communities and the environment alike.