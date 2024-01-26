NOAA Announces $27 Million Investment for Pacific Salmon Recovery

On January 26, 2024, the Department of Commerce and NOAA announced a substantial investment of $27 million for the recovery of threatened and endangered Pacific salmon. This initiative is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and is a part of President Biden's Investing in America agenda, which aims to counteract the adverse impacts of climate change on salmon populations.

NOAA's Strategy for Salmon Recovery

NOAA has developed a comprehensive strategy for salmon recovery. It involves restoring habitats, ensuring water quality, managing fisheries, and improving hatcheries. The funds will enhance NOAA's scientific capabilities, allowing for better-informed management decisions and advancing recovery efforts.

The strategy also acknowledges the importance of Indigenous Knowledge in salmon conservation. This recognition underpins the belief that local communities and indigenous populations, who have lived in harmony with these species for centuries, hold invaluable knowledge that can contribute significantly to conservation efforts.

Allocation of Funds and Future Plans

The funding will be allocated through 2026 to support research at NOAA's Northwest and Southwest Fisheries Science Centers. This announcement is an extension of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to salmon recovery, which includes a historic agreement to restore salmon populations in the Columbia River Basin.

This investment is part of $3.3 billion allocated by the Inflation Reduction Act for climate resilience, with $42 million dedicated to Pacific salmon recovery. Additionally, NOAA has announced $60 million for tribal salmon hatcheries in the Columbia River Basin, reinforcing efforts to reopen migratory pathways and restore healthy habitats for fish.

Implications and Impact

The allocation of additional federal funds will significantly boost the number of adult salmon available to endangered Southern Resident killer whales. This funding responds to a 2022 court order, which found deficiencies in NOAA Fisheries’ 2019 analysis of domestic actions linked to the Pacific Salmon Treaty agreement.

As climate change continues to threaten marine ecosystems worldwide, initiatives like these play a crucial role in preserving biodiversity and ensuring the survival of endangered species. Through this investment, NOAA reaffirms its commitment to the protection and recovery of Pacific salmon populations, thus contributing to the larger goal of climate resilience and sustainability.