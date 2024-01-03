No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source

Recent allegations circulating on social media suggested a shocking revelation was on the horizon: senior politicians and influential figures were about to be exposed for their involvement in a major drug and weapons smuggling network.

However, these claims have been categorically refuted by a credible security source. The source, speaking to Ammon News, asserted that the individuals recently arrested in connection with the smuggling network were not politicians or influential figures as the rumors suggested.

The rumors emerged following a provocative article by journalist Hussein al Rawashdeh, writing for Ad-Dustour Newspaper.

Al Rawashdeh suggested that a significant drug network, managed by powerful individuals, some of whom are prominent in political business, had been dismantled in a security sweep.

These individuals, he alleged, had a history of international smuggling and were linked to illegal activities and political business.

The names of these individuals remained undisclosed, fueling further speculation and giving rise to an array of conjectures, possibly due to ongoing investigations or undisclosed reasons.