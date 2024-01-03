en English
Jordan

No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source

Recent allegations circulating on social media suggested a shocking revelation was on the horizon: senior politicians and influential figures were about to be exposed for their involvement in a major drug and weapons smuggling network.

However, these claims have been categorically refuted by a credible security source. The source, speaking to Ammon News, asserted that the individuals recently arrested in connection with the smuggling network were not politicians or influential figures as the rumors suggested.

The rumors emerged following a provocative article by journalist Hussein al Rawashdeh, writing for Ad-Dustour Newspaper.

Al Rawashdeh suggested that a significant drug network, managed by powerful individuals, some of whom are prominent in political business, had been dismantled in a security sweep.

These individuals, he alleged, had a history of international smuggling and were linked to illegal activities and political business.

The names of these individuals remained undisclosed, fueling further speculation and giving rise to an array of conjectures, possibly due to ongoing investigations or undisclosed reasons.

Jordan Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

