Bangladesh

No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
No one is above law, regardless of social standing: Quader on Yunus verdict

Asserting the unsubduable nature of the law, Awami League General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, spoke in light of recent sentencing involving Dr. Yunus and three other accomplices in a labor law violation case. Emphasizing that no individual, even of the highest societal status, is above the law. He reiterated this during a press conference at the Awami League President’s political office.

Following The Verdict

In a court hearing, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Yunus and his three accomplices were sentenced to six months imprisonment and a fine of Tk25,000. This event followed the hearing of a labor law violation case at Dhaka’s Labor Court. Obaidul Quader bolstered the judiciary system, stating that it was the court that decided the sentence, not the Awami League.

Political Landscape Amidst Justice Proceedings

Quader, while discussing political conditions, specifically highlighted concerns about the BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) upcoming political agendas. He warned of possible concealed attacks or disorderly conduct under the pretense of public programs like distributing leaflets. On a positive note, he expressed his confidence in the upcoming 7 January elections’ fairness and freedom from an impartial perspective.

Details of The Conviction

The esteemed Dr. Yunus, who also held the position of Chairman of Grameen Telecom, along with three high-ranking members of the same organization, were charged with labor law violations. These included failing to provide a 5% dividend to the workers, not regularizing 101 staff, and denying compensation to employees during public holidays. Each of them was penalized with six months in prison and a fine of Tk30,000. Post-verdict, Dr. Yunus expressed his discontent, stating they were being penalized for a crime they did not commit.

International Relations Remain Unaffected

Providing reassurance regarding potential international implications, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen announced that the U.S.-Bangladesh relations would suffer no adverse effects from the Dr. Yunus verdict.

Global Organization Voices Concern

Amnesty International criticized the conviction of Dr. Yunus, labeling it as a manipulation of labor laws and an exploitation of justice to pursue political vendettas. Such concerns echoed in a virtual conference held on Monday, where participants expressed their disappointment with the verdict.

Bangladesh Courts & Law Politics
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

