No Local Airline to Become National Carrier says Minister, Ordered EFCC to Investigates Nigeria Air Deal

Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has declared emphatically that no local airline will be designated as the national carrier. The announcement, made during his appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, strikes a blow to many local airlines but sets a clear path for the nation's aviation industry. Keyamo's bold stance aims at ensuring fair competition amongst local airlines, fostering a healthy and competitive aviation sector.

Keyamo outlined the ministry's plans to establish a 'proper national carrier.' This ambitious project involves engaging international partners from Arab countries, China, and the United States. The plan for a new national airline represents a significant step towards improving the country's aviation infrastructure and redefining Nigeria's aerospace identity on the global stage.

Criticism of the Nigeria Air Deal

The Aviation Minister was critical of the Nigeria Air deal initiated by his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, describing it as a disservice to the nation's best interests. Keyamo lambasted the deal as a mere arrangement for Ethiopian Air to fly under the Nigerian flag, a move he believes fails to establish a true national carrier. His criticism raises questions about the rationale behind the selection of the Ethiopian Airline deal, suggesting the existence of more suitable proposals.

Adding another layer to the aviation saga, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a criminal investigation into the Nigeria Air deal. Keyamo has requested a report on this matter, further intensifying public scrutiny of the controversial agreement. The result of the EFCC's probe could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria's aviation sector and those involved in the contentious deal.