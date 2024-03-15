No Labels Prepares to Unveil Bipartisan Presidential Ticket, Eyes Former GA Lt. Gov. Duncan

In a significant development within the American political landscape, the centrist group No Labels is poised to introduce a third-party presidential ticket, with former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan under consideration. The move represents a bold step towards offering voters an alternative in the forthcoming 2024 presidential election.

Formation of the Selection Committee

No Labels announced the creation of the Country Over Party Committee, tasked with vetting potential candidates for the bipartisan ticket. Among the committee's distinguished members are former Senator Joe Lieberman, a founding co-chair of No Labels, and Ben Chavis, a noted civil rights activist. The committee aims to embody the organization's six core beliefs, focusing on national unity and commonsense policy solutions to pressing challenges.

Criteria for Candidate Selection

Candidates considered for the No Labels ticket must align with the group's core values and endorse its policy booklet, which addresses key issues like immigration, border security, and economic inflation. The selection process emphasizes a commitment to the country over party allegiance, setting a high bar for potential nominees. The eventual nominees will be presented for a nomination vote at an upcoming national nominating convention.

Speculation and Potential Contenders

While former leaders such as Larry Hogan and Joe Manchin have ruled out bids for the presidency, attention has shifted to Geoff Duncan, known for his opposition to unfounded election fraud claims in the 2020 election. Duncan's potential candidacy is being closely watched, with discussions reportedly advancing rapidly. His stance against former President Trump's efforts to challenge the election results in Georgia has garnered national attention, positioning him as a compelling figure for a third-party ticket.

The formation of the No Labels presidential ticket comes at a time of deep political divisions, offering a glimmer of hope for those seeking an alternative to the binary choice between the two major parties. As the group moves forward with its selection process, the political landscape awaits the announcement of its candidates, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race.