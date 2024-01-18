No Labels Gains Political Party Status in Kansas; Eyes Nationwide Access

The bipartisan political group, No Labels, has gained official recognition as a political party in Kansas, as announced by Secretary of State Scott Schwab. The recognition came after the group successfully collected the required number of signatures, equivalent to 2 percent of the votes cast in the November 2022 gubernatorial election. With this new status, No Labels Kansas can now register voters under its affiliation and nominate candidates for public office. However, nominations must be made through a caucus or convention, as the group is ineligible to participate in the August primary election.

Advertisment

As part of a larger strategy, No Labels is actively seeking ballot access across the United States. The group is contemplating a third-party presidential bid, aiming to provide an alternative to the two dominant political parties. While No Labels has not yet chosen a presidential candidate, it has expressed an intention to avoid being a spoiler in the 2024 election, particularly against former President Donald Trump. To date, No Labels has gained ballot access in over a dozen states and is working towards securing it in additional states.

Impact on Kansas Political Landscape

The recognition of No Labels as a political party has the potential to reshape the political landscape in Kansas. The last political party to gain recognition in the state was Americans Elect in 2012; however, it failed to nominate any candidates and lost its recognition the following year. As a minor party, No Labels Kansas will not participate in the August primary but must nominate general election candidates in November through a convention or caucus. If their gubernatorial candidate receives at least five percent of the statewide vote, No Labels Kansas could advance to major party status.

The overarching goal of No Labels is to open doors for third-party candidates in several presidential contests. For the upcoming 2024 election, the group is exploring options to provide alternatives to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for voters who do not wish to see a repeat of the 2020 election. The group's success in gaining official recognition in Kansas and more than a dozen other states marks a significant step towards achieving this goal.