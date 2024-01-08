en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket

As the political landscape in the United States readies itself for the 2024 presidential race, the conventional partisan duopoly is being challenged by an emerging independent unity ticket facilitated by the organization No Labels. This move is a reflection of the desires of at least 63% of American voters seeking an alternative to the anticipated nominees, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Against the Tide: The No Labels Movement

No Labels, a centrist political organization, has gained some ground in this ambitious endeavor. Recently, they officially qualified as a political party in Maine, after registering over 9,400 voters, thus earning them ballot access. The organization’s co-founder revealed that No Labels is active in 27 states and aims to be on the ballot in 15 states by early 2024. The ultimate goal? To have a presence in every state across the nation in time for the general election.

Resistance from Established Circles

Nonetheless, the initiative has been met with resistance from entrenched Democratic circles. Media outlet, Semafor, reported on a secret call involving anti-Trump operatives who are vigorously campaigning against No Labels. Their strategy? Using fear tactics to discourage its supporters. They argue that backing No Labels might inadvertently lead to a Trump victory and threaten to expose any skeletons in the closets of those who associate with the organization. This approach, likened to McCarthyism, historically known for using fear to stifle opposition, is viewed as an assault on the democratic principle of a free marketplace of ideas.

McCarthyism in Modern Politics?

The criticism from diehard partisans, who resort to fear rather than inspiration to sway voters, is viewed as detrimental to the democratic process. They seem to be forgetting that democracy thrives on diversity of thought and the freedom to choose. In this case, the freedom to choose a third-party alternative to the expected nominees.

A Call for Collaborative Politics

No Labels advocates for a political environment that is more collaborative and hopeful. They believe that inspirational leaders for a bipartisan unity ticket will rise to challenge the status quo in the upcoming presidential election. This movement is a testament to the fact that democracy isn’t just about choosing between two options, but about having the freedom to choose the best option for the nation, even if it means going against the tide.

0
Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Former CEO Paula Vennells Implicated in the UK's Largest Miscarriage of Justice
Paula Vennells, former CEO of the Post Office, finds herself at the heart of a controversy surrounding the wrongful conviction of 39 sub-postmasters, a scandal termed as the most substantial miscarriage of justice in British legal history. The Court of Appeal cleared the sub-postmasters in 2021, and the case has garnered renewed attention due to
Post Office Scandal: Former CEO Paula Vennells Implicated in the UK's Largest Miscarriage of Justice
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
5 mins ago
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
5 mins ago
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
2 mins ago
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Apprehended after High-Speed Chase in Washington
2 mins ago
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Apprehended after High-Speed Chase in Washington
Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage
3 mins ago
Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
Rams' Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders' Head Coach Position
2 mins
Rams' Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders' Head Coach Position
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
2 mins
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
Kansas City Chiefs Begin Super Bowl Defense Against Dolphins: Playoff Tickets Available
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Begin Super Bowl Defense Against Dolphins: Playoff Tickets Available
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
3 mins
Guiding Teens Through the Modern Sexual Landscape: A Call to Parents
Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage
3 mins
Hajj and Umrah Services Conference & Exhibition 2024 Commences in Jeddah Under Saudi Patronage
Snow-Making Efforts Keep Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski Team in Practice
3 mins
Snow-Making Efforts Keep Sartell-St. Stephen Nordic Ski Team in Practice
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
4 mins
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
5 mins
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app